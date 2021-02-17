Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,258 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $2,124.09. 21,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,863. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,879.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1,687.56. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

