Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 12,225 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 4.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,203,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 31,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

