Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 8,959 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $28,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,964. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,574 shares of company stock valued at $77,280,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.55.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

