Sather Financial Group Inc Has $27.77 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. The company had a trading volume of 76,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,750. The company has a market capitalization of $222.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.