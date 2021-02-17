Sather Financial Group Inc Has $46.13 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 6.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.79. 346,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,534,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.95. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,411,020 shares of company stock valued at $382,083,080 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

