Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 11,459 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,212. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.31. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

