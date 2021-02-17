Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 18,001 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,121 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 5.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 560.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 126,711 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

SBUX traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.