Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 4.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average is $199.56. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

