Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,936.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Scala has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $12,936.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded up 79.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00061539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00321900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00082052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00069332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00082745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.31 or 0.00455158 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,884.18 or 0.83814575 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

