Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSE:SCY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and traded as low as C$0.25. Scandium International Mining shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 209,673 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.89 million and a P/E ratio of -85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

