Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €31.00 ($36.47) and last traded at €31.60 ($37.18). Approximately 2,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.70 ($37.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.73 million and a PE ratio of 48.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.21.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies systems and components for the railway, automotive, and capital goods industries. It operates through three segments: Mobile Transportation Technology, Stationary Transportation Technology, and Components. The Mobile Transportation Technology segment offers door and boarding systems for buses, trains, and commercial vehicles, as well as interior fittings for rolling stock; systems fitted with safety technology and boarding equipment for trams, metros, suburban and regional trains, and high-speed intercity trains; and sanitary systems, as well as related installation, commissioning, maintenance, and after-sales services.

