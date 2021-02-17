Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 24.3% in January

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SMIT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.93.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.
