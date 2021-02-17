Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Up 24.3% in January

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 14th total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIT opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $22.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schmitt Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

