Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,932,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 538,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 83.0% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,724. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.