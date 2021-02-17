Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Barclays increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

