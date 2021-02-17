Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after buying an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after buying an additional 247,746 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.34. 21,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.