Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 5,170 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

