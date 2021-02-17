Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 9,275 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 155,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

