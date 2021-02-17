Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.64. 557,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,889,497. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

