Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,607 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after buying an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,138. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

