Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,141. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.