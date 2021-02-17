Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,980. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

