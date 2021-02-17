Schnieders Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.5% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UNH stock traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $326.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,740. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.08 and its 200 day moving average is $329.53. The company has a market cap of $309.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

