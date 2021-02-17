Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PPL by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPL by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,280,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,240,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,247,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,161,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.97.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

