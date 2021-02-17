Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) (LON:SREI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.63 Per Share

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) (LON:SREI) announced a dividend on Monday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SREI traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 40.10 ($0.52). 1,041,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,498. The company has a market cap of £199.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.65 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.14.

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) alerts:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Â’Company' and together with its subsidiaries the Â’Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.