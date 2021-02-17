Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,727 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $40.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.