Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.09. 13,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

