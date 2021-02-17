Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Appleton Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Appleton Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 15.1% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Appleton Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

