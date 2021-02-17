SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Down 5.9%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 1,089,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 708,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.
The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.
SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)
SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
