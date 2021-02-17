SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Down 5.9%

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 1,089,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 708,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.