Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Score Media and Gaming (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.74% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSCRF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39. Score Media and Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.