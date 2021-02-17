Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.80

Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.80 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05). Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) shares last traded at GBX 80.45 ($1.05), with a volume of 27,648 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.51 million and a P/E ratio of -13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Peter G. Hetherington sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total value of £2,280,000 ($2,978,834.60).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.