Scotiabank Raises Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $14.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPRQF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

PPRQF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

