ScPrime Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ScPrime has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $27,004.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00322057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00061804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00852545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00081736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00069802 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,545,180 coins and its circulating supply is 32,861,569 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

