SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Down 6.2%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.73. 890,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,348,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 145.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SCWorx as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

