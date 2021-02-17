SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 122.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 18,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,803. The company has a market cap of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

In other SCYNEXIS news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

