Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 2.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

SE traded down $10.61 on Wednesday, hitting $267.53. 81,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,037. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of -92.52 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

