SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 1,728,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,460,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

