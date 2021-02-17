Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,396 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.77% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 237,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.