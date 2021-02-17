Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

STX stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

