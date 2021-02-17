Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Shares of STX stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $77.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.