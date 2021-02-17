Seagen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Seagen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $159.34 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average is $176.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after buying an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $174,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

