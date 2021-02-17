Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $159.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average of $176.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

