Sean Maduck Sells 3,400 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25.

Shares of CORT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. 574,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,168. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

