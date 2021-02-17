Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Down to $2.26

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $1.82. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 1,602,102 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

The company has a market cap of $112.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

