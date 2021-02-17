Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SPX FLOW in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

FLOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

