Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Searchlight Minerals shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 463,554 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH)

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

