Secret Hits Market Capitalization of $176.35 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Secret coin can now be bought for $2.53 or 0.00004833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $176.35 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,310,788 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

