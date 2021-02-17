Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 55,930 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 827.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,930 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $4,307,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,418.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. 66,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,303,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

