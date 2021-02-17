Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.66. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

