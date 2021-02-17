Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,435,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,778,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,967,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,098,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 334,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.31. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.02.

