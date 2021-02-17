Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $306.92

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.92 ($4.01) and traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.97). Secure Income REIT shares last traded at GBX 305.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 684,353 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.15. The company has a market capitalization of £987.92 million and a PE ratio of 6.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Secure Income REIT’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In related news, insider Michael Brown purchased 334,502 shares of Secure Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £886,430.30 ($1,158,126.86).

About Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

